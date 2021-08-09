Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUVB opened at $8.44 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

