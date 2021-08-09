Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 276,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.54% of Aytu Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Aytu Biopharma by 804.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU opened at $3.90 on Monday. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.05). Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 74.44%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Analysts forecast that Aytu Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AYTU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Aytu Biopharma Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

