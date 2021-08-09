Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 320,236 Shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 200.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,236 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Fluent worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,269,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after buying an additional 437,773 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 52.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 335,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 55,062 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 61,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $193.18 million, a PE ratio of -41.16 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Fluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $70.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.25 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLNT shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

