Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,644,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,854,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 69,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on STOK. Wedbush raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $1,413,686.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $164,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOK opened at $26.16 on Monday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $960.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.29.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.