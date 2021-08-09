Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Barrett Business Services worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 76.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 167.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 101.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 24.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 36,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $75.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $574.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $79.73.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. Analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

