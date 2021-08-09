NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVA. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Firstegy raised NuVista Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.52.

NVA opened at C$3.25 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.61 and a twelve month high of C$4.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$733.97 million and a PE ratio of 1.21.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$151.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 0.5115937 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

