Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys Shares of 1,735 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV opened at $207.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.38. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $207.55.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.