Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.3% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $406.45 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $407.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $395.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

