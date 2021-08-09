Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 2,258 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 608.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $603,000. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

Shares of MDT opened at $128.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.33. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.60 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

