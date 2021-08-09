Oak Harvest Investment Services Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $57.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

