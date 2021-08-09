Oak Harvest Investment Services Raises Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,291 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $136.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $833,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,940.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $137,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

