Oak Harvest Investment Services Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,033 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.0% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Walmart were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $145.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $408.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.