OAX Price Up 40.3% Over Last 7 Days (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, OAX has traded up 40.3% against the US dollar. One OAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a total market cap of $13.84 million and $441,806.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00052455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.16 or 0.00812170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00104620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00039666 BTC.

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,896,351 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

