OctoFi (OCTO) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last Week

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, OctoFi has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. OctoFi has a total market cap of $10.13 million and $238,280.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.71 or 0.00027638 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OCTO is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

