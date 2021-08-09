Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 600,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 353,949 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $10.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $803.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.