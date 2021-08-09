Oikos (OKS) Trading Up 33.1% This Week

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Oikos coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $999,298.09 and $8,189.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oikos has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00045109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.66 or 0.00145642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00146841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,787.05 or 1.00038350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.57 or 0.00774683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 183,794,782 coins and its circulating supply is 165,955,530 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

