OIN Finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $609,215.00 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. OIN Finance has a market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $609,215.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded 41.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.68 or 0.00824656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00104274 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00040117 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,936,328 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

