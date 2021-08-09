OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $473.76 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.89.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 1,123.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

