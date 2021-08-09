Ontology Gas (ONG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $249.11 Million

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Ontology Gas coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001903 BTC on exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $249.11 million and $28.58 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00053223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.16 or 0.00827198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00105356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00040030 BTC.

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,824,230 coins. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

