Open Lending (LPRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Open Lending’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Open Lending to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $37.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.53.
Open Lending Company Profile
Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.
Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.