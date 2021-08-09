Open Lending (LPRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Open Lending’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Open Lending to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Open Lending alerts:

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $37.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.