Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Shares of OTEX opened at $52.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.51. Open Text has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Open Text by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

