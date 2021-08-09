Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of New Mountain Finance in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 105.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 43.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 110.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

