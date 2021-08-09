Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of GXO opened at $64.00 on Monday. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $77.48.

