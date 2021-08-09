Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on August 26th

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Oppenheimer has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:OPY opened at $44.99 on Monday. Oppenheimer has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $571.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

