Orbital Energy Group (OEG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 122.44%. On average, analysts expect Orbital Energy Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Orbital Energy Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.44. 27,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,330,550. The company has a market cap of $184.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Orbital Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34.

OEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

