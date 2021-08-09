Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 5,894 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 112,091 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 95,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HRL stock opened at $45.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

