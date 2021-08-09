Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 56,895 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,895 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 56,895 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,591,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,340,000 after purchasing an additional 371,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $65,657,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,992,000 after purchasing an additional 135,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $24.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.82. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

