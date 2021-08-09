Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $149.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.15 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

