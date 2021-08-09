Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $128,360.00. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,374 shares of company stock valued at $15,719,488 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $131.92 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.13. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.96.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 13.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

