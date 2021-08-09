Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX opened at $89.57 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

