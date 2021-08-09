OST Price Reaches $0.0085 on Major Exchanges (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. One OST coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 130.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. OST has a market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $278,462.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00053223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.16 or 0.00827198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00105356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00040030 BTC.

About OST

OST (OST) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

