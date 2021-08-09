Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.790-$2.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.58 billion-$13.58 billion.

OTSKY traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $19.95. 39,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,245. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63. Otsuka has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $23.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTSKY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Otsuka from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Otsuka from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

