Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Position Boosted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 418.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,575 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.36% of Overstock.com worth $14,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 125.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,631 shares of company stock worth $1,185,128. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK opened at $68.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 4.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 33.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

