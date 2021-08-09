Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $32.52 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.52.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OVV. Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of OVV traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.21. 2,673,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,041. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,655,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,168 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 917.4% in the 1st quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,152 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,138,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.