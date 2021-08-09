Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OWLT stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Owlet has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

