Oxygen (OXY) Market Cap Achieves $83.83 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Oxygen has a total market cap of $83.83 million and approximately $486,912.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00003148 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009764 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,396,435 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

