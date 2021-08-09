Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Shares Up 2.2%

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.76. 119,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 897,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Palisade Bio stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Palisade Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

