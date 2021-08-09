Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 23,611 Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 54.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 23.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of VIV opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0637 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.