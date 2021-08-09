Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 48,033 Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 48,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.32. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

