Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $155,000 in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,238 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

BNFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $11.56 on Monday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Benefitfocus Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.