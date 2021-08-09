Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $164,000 Investment in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.06% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 23.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 26.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 48.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 43.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRG opened at $12.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.99. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 233.60 and a current ratio of 233.60.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 75.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

