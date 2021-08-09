Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 15,058 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,058 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cars.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cars.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after buying an additional 53,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Shares of CARS stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $895.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 2.35. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.53.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

CARS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.