Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 1,840 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in PPD were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PPD in the first quarter worth $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in PPD in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in PPD in the first quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $46.12 on Monday. PPD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.16.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price target on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

