Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OPY. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oppenheimer stock opened at $44.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $571.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $55.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

