Pangolin (PNG) Price Hits $0.98 on Exchanges

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002140 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $21.03 million and approximately $641,587.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00137161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00145719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,685.64 or 0.99381033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.68 or 0.00767189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.