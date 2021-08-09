Papa John’s International (PZZA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ: PZZA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/6/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $125.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $124.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $104.00 to $114.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $118.00 to $124.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Papa John’s International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Papa John’s have outperformed the industry in the past year. The upside can be primarily attributed to product innovation, partnerships, international expansion and franchising initiatives. Notably, the company is continually striving to eliminate barriers to expansion in existing international markets and identify new market opportunities. The company has approximately 1,650 restaurants in the development pipeline, majority of which are scheduled to open in the next six years. For fiscal 2021, the company expects to open between 140 and 180 net new restaurants globally. Also, it is focusing on optimized restaurant model, brand design enhancements and integration with third-party aggregators to boost its accessibility channels. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have witnessed upward revisions over the past 60 days.”

6/22/2021 – Papa John’s International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $119.87 on Monday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $122.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after purchasing an additional 431,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,809,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,547 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 233,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,743,000 after acquiring an additional 167,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

