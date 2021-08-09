Parachute (PAR) Trading Up 24.7% This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Parachute has a total market cap of $3.91 million and $284,280.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00062184 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000680 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 539.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 641,196,269 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

