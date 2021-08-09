Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 148.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

