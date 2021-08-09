Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $228.87 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $229.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.