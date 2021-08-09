Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Cut to C$34.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PXT. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Parex Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parex Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.28.

Shares of TSE:PXT opened at C$18.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.10. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.05 and a 12-month high of C$24.33.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

